Northmarq Arranges $35.5M Sale of Apartment Complex in Shawnee, Kansas
SHAWNEE, KAN. — Northmarq has arranged the sale of Park 67, a 352-unit apartment complex in Shawnee, for $35.5 million. Park 67 was built in 1969 and recently underwent renovations for 30 percent of the units. The property features a pool, fitness center, playground, business center and onsite laundry facilities. Jeff Lamott and Gabe Tovar of Northmarq represented the seller, Kansas City-based Worcester Investments. Charlotte, N.C.-based Greystone Capital Holdings LLC was the buyer.
