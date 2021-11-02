REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Arranges $35.5M Sale of Apartment Complex in Shawnee, Kansas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kansas, Midwest, Multifamily

Park 67 was built in 1969. The buyer, Greystone Capital Holdings LLC, will continue unit upgrades.

SHAWNEE, KAN. — Northmarq has arranged the sale of Park 67, a 352-unit apartment complex in Shawnee, for $35.5 million. Park 67 was built in 1969 and recently underwent renovations for 30 percent of the units. The property features a pool, fitness center, playground, business center and onsite laundry facilities. Jeff Lamott and Gabe Tovar of Northmarq represented the seller, Kansas City-based Worcester Investments. Charlotte, N.C.-based Greystone Capital Holdings LLC was the buyer.

