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IndustrialLoansNew YorkNortheast

Northmarq Arranges $35M in Acquisition Financing for Long Island Industrial Portfolio

by Taylor Williams

FARMINGDALE, HICKSVILLE AND OCEANSIDE, N.Y. — Northmarq has arranged $35 million in acquisition financing for a portfolio of five small-bay industrial properties totaling 275,891 square feet on Long Island. Three of the properties are located in Farmingdale, and the other two are located in Hicksville and Oceanside. The portfolio, which spans 13.9 acres and houses 40 suites, has maintained an average occupancy rate of 95 percent over the past five years. Ernest DesRochers and Charles Cotsalas of Northmarq arranged the seven-year loan through an undisclosed life insurance company. The borrower was also not disclosed.

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