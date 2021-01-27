REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Arranges $35M Refinancing for Weatherly Inn Seniors Housing Community Tacoma, Washington

Weatherly Inn in Tacoma, Wash., offers 136 independent living, assisted living and memory care units.

TACOMA, WASH. — NorthMarq has arranged a $35 million refinancing for Weatherly Inn, an independent living, assisted living and memory care community in Tacoma.

Developed in the mid-1990s, the community is family owned and operated. It features 136 units.

Stuart Oswald, senior vice president and managing director of NorthMarq’s Seattle office, arranged the Freddie Mac financing with a 10-year term and 30-year amortization.

