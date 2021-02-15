NorthMarq Arranges $38.2M Loan for The Shore Apartments in Lakeland, Florida

LAKELAND, FLA. — Robert Hernandez of NorthMarq’s Tampa regional office has arranged the $38.2 million Fannie Mae Green Rewards loan for The Shore Apartments, a newly constructed, 300-unit multifamily property in Lakeland. The permanent, fixed-rate loan was structured with a 10-year term on a 30-year amortization schedule. The loan includes five years of interest-only payments.

Built in 2019-2020, The Shore features 15 three-story residential buildings spread across a 65-acre site. The lakeside property is located at 5680 Waterside Blvd., about 58 miles from Orlando.

The Shore’s community amenities include a private lake, resort-style pool and spa, cabanas with outdoor kitchen, fire pit, gas grills, walking trail with fitness stations, playground, dog park, 54-detached garages for rent, two electric car charging stations, car care center, clubhouse, cyber café with coffee bar, theater room, business center, 24-hour fitness center and yoga and spin room.

The Shore’s unit interiors feature nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, full-size washer and dryer and a private screened-in balcony and most units offering views of the lake and nature preserve. At loan closing, the property was 100 percent occupied.