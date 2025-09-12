Northmarq Arranges $38M Refinancing for Bowers Residences in South Salt Lake, Utah

SOUTH SALT LAKE, UTAH — Northmarq has arranged a $38 million loan on behalf of SSLC Multifamily-Parking LLC for the refinancing of Bowers Residences, an apartment community located at 55 W. Utopia Ave. in South Salt Lake. John Bradshaw, Nate Barnson, Bracken Ostler and Adam Bradshaw of Northmarq arranged the permanent fixed-rate financing on behalf of the borrower through a relationship with New York Life.

Built in 2023, Bowers Residences offers 236 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, a fitness center with a bouldering wall and a yoga/spin studio, a spa, private rooftop lounge and courtyard with games and grills, and a coworking space with a rentable clubroom and kitchen.