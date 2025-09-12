Friday, September 12, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Bowers-Residences-South-Salt-Lake-UT
Located in South Salt Lake, Utah, Bowers Residences features 236 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
LoansMultifamilyUtahWestern

Northmarq Arranges $38M Refinancing for Bowers Residences in South Salt Lake, Utah

by Amy Works

SOUTH SALT LAKE, UTAH — Northmarq has arranged a $38 million loan on behalf of SSLC Multifamily-Parking LLC for the refinancing of Bowers Residences, an apartment community located at 55 W. Utopia Ave. in South Salt Lake. John Bradshaw, Nate Barnson, Bracken Ostler and Adam Bradshaw of Northmarq arranged the permanent fixed-rate financing on behalf of the borrower through a relationship with New York Life.

Built in 2023, Bowers Residences offers 236 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, a fitness center with a bouldering wall and a yoga/spin studio, a spa, private rooftop lounge and courtyard with games and grills, and a coworking space with a rentable clubroom and kitchen.

You may also like

CGI+ Real Estate Sells 275-Unit Park Place Apartment...

BKM Capital Partners Buys Eight Light Industrial Parks...

Step Up Housing Acquires 148-Unit Bayside Apartments in...

Trilogy Investment Opens 84-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Avondale,...

Kaufman Hagan Negotiates Sale of 3,043 SF Retail...

Waterton Acquires 263-Unit Apartment Building in Chicago’s Fulton...

Accesso Secures Loan Extension for 57-Story IDS Center...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 48-Unit Whitney...

ACRES Capital Provides $30.5M Loan for Refinancing of...