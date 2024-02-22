Thursday, February 22, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Terra Residences was built in 2023.
LoansMidwestMinnesotaMultifamily

Northmarq Arranges $39.9M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Complex in Maple Grove, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

MAPLE GROVE, MINN. — Northmarq has arranged a $39.9 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Terra Residences in the Minneapolis suburb of Maple Grove. The 250-unit apartment complex was built in 2023. Amenities include an outdoor pool, golf simulator, fitness center and underground heated parking. Andy Finn and Dan Trebil of Northmarq arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan with seven years of interest-only payments followed by a 35-year amortization schedule. Roers Cos. was the borrower.

You may also like

Trademark Breaks Ground on 321-Unit Vickery Apartments in...

Berkadia Secures $118.5M Construction Financing for Affordable Housing...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $41M Sale of Manhattan...

JLL Brokers Sale of Five-Building Industrial Portfolio Near...

Slone Commercial Negotiates Sales of 329.6 Acres of...

Core Industrial Realty Brokers Sale of 174,000 SF...

Kennedy Funding Provides $2.7M Land Loan for Kansas...

Northmarq Arranges Sale of 202-Site Manufactured Housing Property...

Tryko Partners Begins Leasing 46-Unit Affordable Housing Project...