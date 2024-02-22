Northmarq Arranges $39.9M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Complex in Maple Grove, Minnesota

MAPLE GROVE, MINN. — Northmarq has arranged a $39.9 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Terra Residences in the Minneapolis suburb of Maple Grove. The 250-unit apartment complex was built in 2023. Amenities include an outdoor pool, golf simulator, fitness center and underground heated parking. Andy Finn and Dan Trebil of Northmarq arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan with seven years of interest-only payments followed by a 35-year amortization schedule. Roers Cos. was the borrower.