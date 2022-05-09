REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Arranges $3M Loan for Refinancing of Retail Center in Kansas City

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Missouri, Northmarq, Retail

Shops at Shoal Creek was built in 2015.

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Northmarq has arranged a $3 million loan for the refinancing of the Shops at Shoal Creek in Kansas City. The 14,238-square-foot retail center, built in 2015, is located at 8250-8260 N. Booth Ave. The property is situated near a larger shopping center that is home to Target, Sam’s Club, Walmart Supercenter and The Home Depot. Bob Harrington of Northmarq arranged the fixed-rate loan, which features a 10-year term, two years of interest-only payments and a 30-year amortization schedule. A life insurance company provided the loan for the undisclosed borrower.

