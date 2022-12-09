REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Arranges $3M Refinancing of Shopping Center in Bardstown, Kentucky

Posted on by in Kentucky, Loans, Retail, Southeast

BARDSTOWN, KY. — Northmarq’s Louisville office has secured the $3 million refinancing of Wilson & Muir Plaza, a 63,598-square-foot retail center located at 100 W. John Rowan Blvd. in Bardstown, roughly 40 miles southeast of Louisville. Randall Waddell of Northmarq negotiated a blended interest rate of 4.9 percent fixed over a 19-year term on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. A new anchor tenant — Marshalls — recently opened at the property.

