NorthMarq Arranges $4.2M Refinancing of Industrial Property in Northern Kentucky

ERLANGER, KY. — NorthMarq has arranged a $4.2 million refinancing loan for Donaldson Road Center I, a two-building, 121,000-square-foot industrial property in Erlanger. An undisclosed life insurance company provided the 10-year loan, which features a 25-year amortization schedule. The facility is located at 1360-1390 Donaldson Road, three miles southeast of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and 11 miles southwest of downtown Cincinnati. The facilities were leased to tenants including Fry Fastening Systems, Trane Supply and Sherwin-Williams Commercial Paint Store at the time of the loan closing. The borrower was not disclosed.