REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Arranges $4.2M Refinancing of Industrial Property in Northern Kentucky

Posted on by in Industrial, Kentucky, Loans, Southeast

Donaldson Road Center I was leased to tenants including Fry Fastening Systems, Trane Supply and Sherwin-Williams Commercial Paint Store at the time of the transaction.

ERLANGER, KY. — NorthMarq has arranged a $4.2 million refinancing loan for Donaldson Road Center I, a two-building, 121,000-square-foot industrial property in Erlanger. An undisclosed life insurance company provided the 10-year loan, which features a 25-year amortization schedule. The facility is located at 1360-1390 Donaldson Road, three miles southeast of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and 11 miles southwest of downtown Cincinnati. The facilities were leased to tenants including Fry Fastening Systems, Trane Supply and Sherwin-Williams Commercial Paint Store at the time of the loan closing. The borrower was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  