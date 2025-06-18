Northmarq Arranges $4.4M Sale of Medical Office Building in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Northmarq has arranged the sale and financing of the ChenMed primary care medical office building in St. Louis. Northmarq’s Isaiah Harf and David Annett represented both the seller, Atwater Group, and the buyer, Maple Street Management, in the $4.4 million deal. Jada Purchase of Northmarq arranged $2.8 million in permanent fixed-rate financing on behalf of the buyer through a credit union. The 10-year loan features a 30-year amortization schedule. The ChenMed facility was built in 1992 and features a 15,735-square-foot, single-tenant building on 1.3 acres. ChenMed is a primary care medical provider for seniors.