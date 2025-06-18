Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The 15,735-square-foot building was constructed in 1992.
AcquisitionsHealthcareMidwestMissouri

Northmarq Arranges $4.4M Sale of Medical Office Building in St. Louis

by Kristin Harlow

ST. LOUIS — Northmarq has arranged the sale and financing of the ChenMed primary care medical office building in St. Louis. Northmarq’s Isaiah Harf and David Annett represented both the seller, Atwater Group, and the buyer, Maple Street Management, in the $4.4 million deal. Jada Purchase of Northmarq arranged $2.8 million in permanent fixed-rate financing on behalf of the buyer through a credit union. The 10-year loan features a 30-year amortization schedule. The ChenMed facility was built in 1992 and features a 15,735-square-foot, single-tenant building on 1.3 acres. ChenMed is a primary care medical provider for seniors.   

You may also like

Encore Enterprises Buys 61,356 SF Medical Office Building...

Gayle Benson to Acquire 27-Story Office Tower in...

Stonemont Financial Sells 234,133 SF Distribution Center in...

Stream Realty Partners Brokers Sale of 60,486 SF...

Legacy Realty Negotiates Sale of 132,737 SF Shopping...

Goodyear Investments Acquires 10,513 SF Retail Property in...

Tova Capital, Shopton Capital Buy Retail Building in...

CBRE Negotiates Sale of 249-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Industrial Outdoor Ventures Purchases 4.4-Acre Storage Site in...