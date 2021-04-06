REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Arranges $4.6M Loan for Refinancing of Rental Housing Portfolio in Southwest Ohio

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Ohio

CINCINNATI — NorthMarq has arranged a $4.6 million loan for the refinancing of a rental housing portfolio comprising 50 units throughout Southwest Ohio. The portfolio included 26 single-family rental homes as well as one apartment property. Noah Juran and Chase Dawson of NorthMarq’s Cincinnati office arranged the 10-year loan, which features a 20-year amortization schedule and a 75 percent loan-to-value ratio. A regional bank provided the fixed-rate loan.

