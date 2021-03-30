REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Arranges $4.7M Refinancing of Fortune Plaza Industrial Center in Lexington, Kentucky

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Kentucky, Loans, Southeast

Fortune Plaza

Fortune Plaza Industrial Center is a 50,000-square-foot industrial property located at 2473 Fortune Drive in Lexington.

LEXINGTON, KY. — Randall Waddell of NorthMarq has arranged the $4.7 million refinancing of Fortune Plaza Industrial Center, a 50,000-square-foot industrial property located at 2473 Fortune Drive in Lexington. The transaction was structured with a five-year term and a 25-year amortization schedule. NorthMarq arranged financing for the borrower, an entity doing business as Fortune Plaza LLC, through its relationship with an unnamed regional bank. The loan includes a period of interest-only payments and future funding capabilities.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  