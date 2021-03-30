NorthMarq Arranges $4.7M Refinancing of Fortune Plaza Industrial Center in Lexington, Kentucky

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Kentucky, Loans, Southeast

Fortune Plaza Industrial Center is a 50,000-square-foot industrial property located at 2473 Fortune Drive in Lexington.

LEXINGTON, KY. — Randall Waddell of NorthMarq has arranged the $4.7 million refinancing of Fortune Plaza Industrial Center, a 50,000-square-foot industrial property located at 2473 Fortune Drive in Lexington. The transaction was structured with a five-year term and a 25-year amortization schedule. NorthMarq arranged financing for the borrower, an entity doing business as Fortune Plaza LLC, through its relationship with an unnamed regional bank. The loan includes a period of interest-only payments and future funding capabilities.