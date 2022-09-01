REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Arranges $4.8M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Flex Property in Houston

HOUSTON — Northmarq has arranged a $4.8 million acquisition loan for an 88,000-square-foot industrial flex property in Houston’s Second Ward district. The crane-served property was originally built on 6.2 acres in 1980 and renovated in 2020. Matt Franke of Northmarq arranged the 10-year, fixed-rate loan, which carried a 25-year amortization schedule, through an undisclosed life insurance company. The name of the Houston-based borrower was also not disclosed.

