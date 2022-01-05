REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Arranges $40.2M for Recapitalization of Two Apartment Communities in Wisconsin

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Wisconsin

Foxhaven Apartments was completed in phases between 1987 and 1994.

BROOKFIELD, WIS. — Northmarq has arranged $40.2 million to recapitalize Artisan at Georgetown Square and Foxhaven Apartments in Brookfield near Milwaukee. The borrower completed development of Artisan at Georgetown Square in January 2021. The property includes 99 units that were fully leased at the time of loan closing. Foxhaven was developed in three phases between 1987 and 1994. The borrower acquired the asset in 2000. Brett Hood of Northmarq arranged the financing through Freddie Mac. Loan proceeds for Artisan at Georgetown Square retired a $15.6 million construction loan and returned equity to the borrower. For Foxhaven, the borrower received a $20.4 million loan, which retired maturing agency debt.

