Northmarq Arranges $40.7M Sale of 401,474 SF Industrial Property in Bedford, Indiana

BEDFORD, IND. — Northmarq has arranged the $40.7 million sale of a 401,474-square-foot industrial property in Bedford, a city in southern Indiana. The single-tenant asset is net leased to Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) and is situated on 74 acres at 3120 16th St. SAIC has occupied the property since 2009 and has expanded its footprint on seven separate occasions, including a new 16,000-square-foot build-to-suit. SAIC is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology services primarily to the U.S. government. Colin Couch, Jason Powell, Brian Ritchie and Tyler McCain of Northmarq represented the undisclosed seller. The buyer was an institutional investor.