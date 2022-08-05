REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Arranges $41.6M Loan for Refinancing of Minnesota Student Housing Property

The Grove at Mankato is located at 200 Briargate Road.

MANKATO, MINN. — Northmarq has arranged a $41.6 million loan for the refinancing of The Grove at Mankato in Mankato, a city in southern Minnesota. The 524-unit student housing property is located at 200 Briargate Road. Andy Finn of Northmarq arranged the nonrecourse loan, which features a seven-year term, 30-year amortization schedule and three years of interest-only payments. A credit union provided the fixed-rate loan. The borrower was undisclosed.

