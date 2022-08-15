REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Arranges $43.7M in Acquisition Financing for Five Austin Multifamily Properties

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, Northmarq, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Northmarq has arranged three bridge loans totaling $43.7 million for the acquisition of five multifamily properties in Austin. The properties include Mueller I and II, which feature a combined 110 units and are located in the Windsor Park area; Villas at Mueller, a 124-unit community; the 40-unit Spanish Trails Apartments; and the 51-unit Miller Square Apartments. Chase Johnson and Brian Fisher of Northmarq originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, Zion Capital. The direct lenders were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
24
A Marketer, an Operator, and a Senior Walk into a Webinar: Digital Marketing Strategies to Attract Seniors Housing Residents
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  