Northmarq Arranges $43.7M in Acquisition Financing for Five Austin Multifamily Properties
AUSTIN, TEXAS — Northmarq has arranged three bridge loans totaling $43.7 million for the acquisition of five multifamily properties in Austin. The properties include Mueller I and II, which feature a combined 110 units and are located in the Windsor Park area; Villas at Mueller, a 124-unit community; the 40-unit Spanish Trails Apartments; and the 51-unit Miller Square Apartments. Chase Johnson and Brian Fisher of Northmarq originated the financing on behalf of the borrower, Zion Capital. The direct lenders were not disclosed.
