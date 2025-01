LAKELAND, FLA. — Northmarq has arranged a $43.9 million construction loan for Gibsonia Gardens, a 276-unit apartment community underway at 6508 US Highway 98 N in Lakeland. Bob Hernandez of Northmarq arranged the three-year loan on behalf of the borrower, a repeat client, through a correspondent lender. The sponsor and direct lender were not disclosed. The apartment community is set for completion in 2026.