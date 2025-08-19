Northmarq Arranges $43M Refinancing of Office Campus in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. — Northmarq has arranged the $43 million refinancing for Oakbrook Center, a three-building, 243,350-square-foot office campus located at 11760, 11770 and 11780 U.S. Highway 1 in Palm Beach Gardens. Deutsche Bank provided the five-year CMBS loan to the borrower, a joint venture between MHCommercial Real Estate Fund and Waterfall Asset Management.

Built in 1985, Oakbrook Center is situated on 11.4 acres in South Florida’s Palm Beach County and includes covered parking; professional onsite property management; a fitness center with Peloton bikes, cardio weight equipment and showers; stacked, private terraces; floor-to-ceiling windows; and a courtyard.