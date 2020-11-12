NorthMarq Arranges $45.5M Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Asset in Sayreville, New Jersey

SAYREVILLE, N.J. — NorthMarq has arranged a $45.5 million loan for the refinancing of Camelot at La Mer V, a 273-unit multifamily asset located in the Northern New Jersey town of Sayreville. Gary Cohen and Marc Nevins of NorthMarq arranged the financing, which was structured with a fixed interest rate and a 35-year term, through a correspondent life insurance company. The borrower and developer was New Jersey-based Kaplan Cos.