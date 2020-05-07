NorthMarq Arranges $45M in Opportunity Zone Equity for Multifamily Project in Seattle

Located in Seattle, 12th & Yesler will feature 274 apartments, ground-floor retail space, a rooftop deck and community clubhouse.

SEATTLE — NorthMarq has secured $45 million in joint-venture equity through Bridge Investment Group for the development of 12th & Yesler, a multifamily property in Seattle. Jake Leibsohn and Ron Peterson of NorthMarq’s Seattle-based regional office secured the equity for the borrowers, Trent Development and Atlanta-based Hatteras Sky.

Situated at the corner of 12th Avenue South and East Yesler Way, the property will feature 274 apartments in a mix of 37 studio units, 172 open one-bedroom layouts, 45 one-bedroom units, five live/work units and 15 two-bedroom layouts. Apartments will offer stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, in-unit washers/dryers and air conditioning, among other amenities.

Additionally, the property will feature 8,142 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 133 parking stalls. Community amenities will include a rooftop deck, community barbecues, a business center, community clubhouse, controlled access, bike storage and repair room and a dog wash area.

The project is located in an Opportunity Zone, giving it certain tax advantages. The developers will also participate in Seattle’s Multifamily Tax Exemption program, under which 20 percent of the units (54 units) will be dedicated to workforce housing.