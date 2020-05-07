REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Arranges $45M in Opportunity Zone Equity for Multifamily Project in Seattle

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, Retail, Washington, Western

12th-Yesler-Seattle-WA

Located in Seattle, 12th & Yesler will feature 274 apartments, ground-floor retail space, a rooftop deck and community clubhouse.

SEATTLE — NorthMarq has secured $45 million in joint-venture equity through Bridge Investment Group for the development of 12th & Yesler, a multifamily property in Seattle. Jake Leibsohn and Ron Peterson of NorthMarq’s Seattle-based regional office secured the equity for the borrowers, Trent Development and Atlanta-based Hatteras Sky.

Situated at the corner of 12th Avenue South and East Yesler Way, the property will feature 274 apartments in a mix of 37 studio units, 172 open one-bedroom layouts, 45 one-bedroom units, five live/work units and 15 two-bedroom layouts. Apartments will offer stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, in-unit washers/dryers and air conditioning, among other amenities.

Additionally, the property will feature 8,142 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 133 parking stalls. Community amenities will include a rooftop deck, community barbecues, a business center, community clubhouse, controlled access, bike storage and repair room and a dog wash area.

The project is located in an Opportunity Zone, giving it certain tax advantages. The developers will also participate in Seattle’s Multifamily Tax Exemption program, under which 20 percent of the units (54 units) will be dedicated to workforce housing.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
May
8
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business