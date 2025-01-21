Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Northmarq Arranges $45M Loan for Bourbon Storage and Blending Development in Shelbyville, Kentucky

by John Nelson

SHELBYVILLE, KY. — Northmarq has arranged a $45 million loan for The Blending House, a bourbon storage, bottling and blending facility located on a 108-acre site at 1917 Vigo Road in Shelbyville, about 39 miles east of Louisville. Randall Waddell of Northmarq’s Louisville office arranged the five-year loan through a regional bank on behalf of the borrowers, a partnership between Floyds Knobs, Ind.-based The Koetter Group and Louisville-based The Spirits Group.

The borrowers will use the loan proceeds to pay off existing debt from the Phase I of development and to fund the second and final phase of construction. The loan features two years of interest-only payments and a 25-year amortization schedule.

Upon completion, The Blending House will feature seven rickhouses and a 30,000-square-foot blending and bottling facility that will serve as a home base for clients of The Spirit Group. The development is the first speculative whiskey barrel storage facility in Kentucky, according to the borrowers.

