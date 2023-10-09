Monday, October 9, 2023
Union Apartments in Chula Vista, Calif., features 170 units, a pool, spa, playground and fitness center.
Northmarq Arranges $46.5M Refinancing for Union Apartments in Chula Vista, California

by Amy Works

CHULA VISTA, CALIF. — Northmarq, in partnership with Ballast CBRE, has secured $46.5 million in financing for Union Apartments in Chula Vista, just south of San Diego.

Union Apartments features 170 units, a pool, spa, clubhouse, playground, barbecue areas and a fitness center.

Aaron Beck, Wyatt Campbell and Conor Freeman of Northmarq’s San Diego office, in collaboration with Mikee Anderson-Mitterling of Ballast CBRE, arranged the loan for the undisclosed borrower through Northmarq’s Fannie Mae DUS platform.

