Northmarq Arranges $46.6M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Lawrence, Kansas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Kansas, Midwest, Multifamily, Northmarq

Pictured is Aberdeen. Community amenities include an Amazon Hub for package deliveries, a fitness center, dog park and outdoor resident lounge.

LAWRENCE, KAN. — Northmarq has arranged the sale of a two-property multifamily portfolio in Lawrence for $46.6 million. The properties, Aberdeen and Alvadora, total 404 units. Jeff Lamott and Gabe Tovar of Northmarq represented the seller, a partnership between CAPREIT and Dome Equities. David Link of Northmarq arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Griffis/Blessing Inc.