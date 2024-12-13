Northmarq Arranges $49.3M Sale of Apartment Community in Greer, South Carolina

GREER, S.C. — Northmarq has arranged the $49.3 million sale of Ryder Junction, a 264-unit apartment community located at 900 Conductor Circle in Greer, a city in South Carolina’s Upstate region. Andrea Howard, John Currin, Allan Lynch, Caylor Mark, Jeff Glenn and Austin Jackson of Northmarq represented the seller, Proffitt Dixon Partners, in the transaction.

Additionally, Faron Thompson, Grant Harris and Cabell Thomas of Northmarq originated a $31.7 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan on behalf of the borrower, The Beach Co.

Built in 2023, Ryder Junction features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a clubhouse, pool, dog park, coworking suites, fitness center and detached garages.