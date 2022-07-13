Northmarq Arranges $49.5M Construction Loan for Honeycutt Run Build-to-Rent Community in Maricopa, Arizona

Located in Maricopa, Ariz., Honeycutt Run will feature 209 one-, two- and three-bedroom single-family build-to-rent homes.

MARICOPA, ARIZ. — Northmarq’s Debt & Equity has arranged a $49.5 million construction loan for the development of Honeycutt Run, a build-to-rent residential property in Maricopa. Mesa-based Bela Flor Communities is developing the community.

Situated on 19.2 acres at 36351 W. Honeycutt Run Road, Honeycutt Run will feature 209 single-story homes. The site plan is approved for one-, two- and three-bedroom single-family casita-style homes with private, fenced-in backyards. Community amenities will include a swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness center and barbecue areas with fire pits.

Brandon Harrington, Bryan Mummaw, Tyler Woodard, Chris McCook and Bryan Liu of Northmarq secured the loan, which was structured at an 80 percent loan-to-cost ratio.

Trevor Koskovich, Bill Hahn, Jesse Hudson and Ryan Boyle of Northmarq’s Phoenix Investment Sales team brokered the sale of the fully zoned and entitled land on behalf of the seller, Phoenix-based Suncrest Real Estate & Land.