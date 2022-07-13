REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Arranges $49.5M Construction Loan for Honeycutt Run Build-to-Rent Community in Maricopa, Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Build-For-Rent, Development, Loans, Single-Family Rental, Western

Honeycutt-Run-Maricopa-AZ

Located in Maricopa, Ariz., Honeycutt Run will feature 209 one-, two- and three-bedroom single-family build-to-rent homes.

MARICOPA, ARIZ. — Northmarq’s Debt & Equity has arranged a $49.5 million construction loan for the development of Honeycutt Run, a build-to-rent residential property in Maricopa. Mesa-based Bela Flor Communities is developing the community.

Situated on 19.2 acres at 36351 W. Honeycutt Run Road, Honeycutt Run will feature 209 single-story homes. The site plan is approved for one-, two- and three-bedroom single-family casita-style homes with private, fenced-in backyards. Community amenities will include a swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness center and barbecue areas with fire pits.

Brandon Harrington, Bryan Mummaw, Tyler Woodard, Chris McCook and Bryan Liu of Northmarq secured the loan, which was structured at an 80 percent loan-to-cost ratio.

Trevor Koskovich, Bill Hahn, Jesse Hudson and Ryan Boyle of Northmarq’s Phoenix Investment Sales team brokered the sale of the fully zoned and entitled land on behalf of the seller, Phoenix-based Suncrest Real Estate & Land.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jul
20
Webinar: The Rise of TikTok — How Student Housing Operators Can Generate Leases with TikTok
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  