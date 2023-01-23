REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Arranges $5.2M Sale of Retail Center in Southwest Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Northmarq, Retail

The 44,962-square-foot Kimmell Crossing was fully leased at the time of sale.

VINCENNES, IND. — Northmarq has arranged the $5.2 million sale of Kimmell Crossing, a 44,962-square-foot retail center in Vincennes, a city in Southwest Indiana. Located on Kimmell Road and built in 1997, the property was fully leased to 10 tenants at the time of sale. Some of the tenants include Dollar Tree, Maurices, Sally Beauty Supply, T-Mobile and CATO. Ryan Roedersheimer of Northmarq represented the seller, DPPM Management, which acquired the asset in early 2022 from Regency Properties. A local investor completing a 1031 exchange was the buyer.

