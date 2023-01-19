Northmarq Arranges $5.5M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Flex Property in Houston

HOUSTON — Northmarq has arranged a $5.5 million acquisition loan for a 72,649-square-foot industrial flex property in northeast Houston. Matt Franke of Northmarq arranged the loan, which carried a five-year term and a 25-year amortization schedule, through a national bank. The borrower was not disclosed. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 6410 Cavalcade St. was built on 4.9 acres in 1976 and features 17- to 22-foot clear heights.