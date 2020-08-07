REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Arranges $5.5M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Asset in Lowell, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Loans, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

Mill-Falls-Apartments-Lowell

Mill Falls Apartments in Lowell totals 72 units.

LOWELL, MASS. — NorthMarq has arranged a $5.5 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Mill Falls Apartments, a 72-unit multifamily asset in Lowell, located north of Boston near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border. The property features one- and two-bedroom units. Robert Ranieri of NorthMarq arranged the 10-year loan, which carried a fixed interest rate and a 30-year amortization schedule, on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  