NorthMarq Arranges $5.5M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Asset in Lowell, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Loans, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

Mill Falls Apartments in Lowell totals 72 units.

LOWELL, MASS. — NorthMarq has arranged a $5.5 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of Mill Falls Apartments, a 72-unit multifamily asset in Lowell, located north of Boston near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border. The property features one- and two-bedroom units. Robert Ranieri of NorthMarq arranged the 10-year loan, which carried a fixed interest rate and a 30-year amortization schedule, on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.