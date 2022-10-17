Northmarq Arranges $5.8M Loan for Refinancing of North Dakota Apartment Building

The Lights-South in West Fargo rises six stories with 36 units.

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Northmarq has arranged a $5.8 million loan for the refinancing of The Lights-South in West Fargo. Constructed in 2020, the apartment building rises six stories with 36 units. The property at 3100 Sheyenne St. is part of a larger mixed-use development known as The Lights. Bill Mork of Northmarq arranged the 35-year loan through Northmarq’s in-house FHA/HUD team. EPIC Cos. was the borrower.