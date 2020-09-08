REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Arranges $50.6M Acquisition Loan for The Barton Apartments in Clayton, Missouri

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Missouri, Multifamily

The Barton Apartments was built in 2018.

CLAYTON, MO. — NorthMarq has arranged a $50.6 million loan for the acquisition of The Barton Apartments in the St. Louis suburb of Clayton. The 228-unit apartment community, built in 2018, is located on Maryland Avenue. It features a clubroom, business center, fitness center, pet spa and personal wine storage. David Garfinkel of NorthMarq arranged the 10-year loan with Fannie Mae. The borrower was undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
10
Webinar: How are Student Housing P3s Moving Forward During the Pandemic?
Sep
16
Webinar: Greater Kansas City Retail Outlook— How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  