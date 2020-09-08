NorthMarq Arranges $50.6M Acquisition Loan for The Barton Apartments in Clayton, Missouri

The Barton Apartments was built in 2018.

CLAYTON, MO. — NorthMarq has arranged a $50.6 million loan for the acquisition of The Barton Apartments in the St. Louis suburb of Clayton. The 228-unit apartment community, built in 2018, is located on Maryland Avenue. It features a clubroom, business center, fitness center, pet spa and personal wine storage. David Garfinkel of NorthMarq arranged the 10-year loan with Fannie Mae. The borrower was undisclosed.