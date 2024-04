LOS ANGELES — Northmarq has secured $50.7 million in refinancing for a 10-property apartment portfolio in the Los Angeles/Hollywood areas. Panot Capital manages the buildings, which were built in the 1920s and offer a total of 482 units.

Zalmi Klyne of Northmarq’s Los Angeles debt and equity team arranged the financing, which was structured with a seven-year term and four years of interest-only payments at a rate of 5.9 percent. The lender was Israel Discount Bank of New York.