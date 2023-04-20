Northmarq Arranges $51.2M Loan for Industrial Park in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Northmarq has arranged a $51.2 million loan for Rose Canyon Business Park, a 232,863-square-foot industrial asset in San Diego. Built in 1976, the multi-tenant industrial park is located at 4901-4907 Morena Blvd., just north of downtown San Diego. Northmarq arranged the two-year loan, which features extension options, through its relationship with an undisclosed bridge lender. The floating-rate loan enables the unnamed sponsor to carry out its value-add business plan over the next three years at Rose Canyon Business Park.