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Maple Knoll Apartments was built in 2007 and features 300 units.
IndianaLoansMidwestMultifamily

Northmarq Arranges $52.1M in Financing for Maple Knoll Apartments in Westfield, Indiana

by Kristin Harlow

WESTFIELD, IND. — Northmarq has arranged debt and equity capital totaling $52.1 million for Maple Knoll Apartments, a 300-unit, garden-style community in Westfield. Annamarie Bjorklund and Cody Field of Northmarq arranged the financing on behalf of the borrower, Hudson Investing, through a repeat equity partnership with Torchlight Investment and Freddie Mac. Hudson plans a comprehensive renovation at the property. Built in 2007, Maple Knoll Apartments features 18 three-story buildings situated on nearly 24 acres. The community offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans averaging 1,002 square feet.

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