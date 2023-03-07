REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Arranges $52.8M Construction Loan for Anthem House Apartments in Huntsville

Posted on by in Alabama, Development, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

In addition to 304 apartments, Anthem House in Huntsville will include 32,000 square feet of ground-level retail space and 35,000 square feet of collaborative office space.

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Northmarq has arranged a $52.8 million construction loan for Anthem House Apartments, a 304-unit multifamily project that is part of the MidCity District master-planned development in Huntsville. In addition to apartments, Anthem House will include 32,000 square feet of ground-level retail space and 35,000 square feet of collaborative office space, as well as an amenity package comprising a coffee bar, coworking lounge, fitness center, yoga studios, community gardens, resort-style pool and a courtyard. Randy Wolfe and Drew Markley of Northmarq arranged the five-year loan through a major regional bank on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.





