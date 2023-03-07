Northmarq Arranges $52.8M Construction Loan for Anthem House Apartments in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Northmarq has arranged a $52.8 million construction loan for Anthem House Apartments, a 304-unit multifamily project that is part of the MidCity District master-planned development in Huntsville. In addition to apartments, Anthem House will include 32,000 square feet of ground-level retail space and 35,000 square feet of collaborative office space, as well as an amenity package comprising a coffee bar, coworking lounge, fitness center, yoga studios, community gardens, resort-style pool and a courtyard. Randy Wolfe and Drew Markley of Northmarq arranged the five-year loan through a major regional bank on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.