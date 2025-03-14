Friday, March 14, 2025
MCA Freeway Industrial Park in Riverside, Calif., offers 481,201 square feet of industrial space spread across 17 buildings.
Northmarq Arranges $52M in Refinancing for 17-Building Industrial Park in Riverside, California

by Amy Works

RIVERSIDE, CALIF. — Northmarq, on behalf of MCA Realty, has arranged $52 million in refinancing for MCA Freeway Industrial Park, a 17-building asset totaling 481,201 square feet. Scott Botsford and Joe Giordani of Northmarq’s Newport Beach, Calif., Debt + Equity team secured the refinancing, which was structured on a sub-6 percent fixed-rate, five-year term with partial interest-only payments and substantial cashout. Northmarq originated and will service the loan. The firm sourced the loan through its correspondent life insurance platform.

Located at 1600-2060 Chicago Ave. and 1614-1616 Marlborough Ave., MCA Freeway Industrial Park is occupied by 120 tenants. The property offers three dock-high doors, 123 roll-up doors, 962 parking stalls and suite sizes ranging from 1,075 square feet to 23,477 square feet.

