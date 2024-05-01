Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Flats at Dorsett Ridge features 214 units.
AcquisitionsMidwestMissouriMultifamily

Northmarq Arranges $54.1M Sale of Luxury Apartment Complex in Maryland Heights, Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO. — Northmarq has arranged the $54.1 million sale of The Flats at Dorsett Ridge in Maryland Heights, a northwest suburb of St. Louis. The 214-unit luxury apartment complex was built in 2021. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pet spa, grilling stations, outdoor gaming area, fitness center, clubhouse with game room and golf simulator, coffee bar, parking garage and bike storage. Parker Stewart and Dominic Martinez of Northmarq represented the seller, Pier Property Group, a St. Louis-based developer. The buyer was a large capital group from the East Coast. David Garfinkel of Northmarq arranged a five-year acquisition loan.

You may also like

Strategic Property Partners Unveils Next Phase of $3B...

Berkadia Arranges $52M Construction Loan for Apartment Development...

Greystone Provides $20M Agency Loan for Refinancing of...

First National Realty Acquires 66,765 SF Sumter Square...

FrostPoint Capital Purchases Unanchored Retail Center in Cumming,...

Zar Property, HPNY Acquire Manhattan Office Building for...

EBSC Lending Provides $26.2M Loan for Refinancing of...

Entre Commercial Realty Brokers Sale of 42,901 SF...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 88-Room Microtel...