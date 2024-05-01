Northmarq Arranges $54.1M Sale of Luxury Apartment Complex in Maryland Heights, Missouri

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO. — Northmarq has arranged the $54.1 million sale of The Flats at Dorsett Ridge in Maryland Heights, a northwest suburb of St. Louis. The 214-unit luxury apartment complex was built in 2021. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pet spa, grilling stations, outdoor gaming area, fitness center, clubhouse with game room and golf simulator, coffee bar, parking garage and bike storage. Parker Stewart and Dominic Martinez of Northmarq represented the seller, Pier Property Group, a St. Louis-based developer. The buyer was a large capital group from the East Coast. David Garfinkel of Northmarq arranged a five-year acquisition loan.