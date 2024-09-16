Monday, September 16, 2024
Lincoln at Dilworth totals 379 apartments near Uptown Charlotte.
Northmarq Arranges $55M Refinancing for Lincoln at Dilworth Multifamily Property in Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Northmarq has arranged $55 million for the refinancing of Lincoln at Dilworth, a 379-unit multifamily property located at 905 Kenilworth Ave. near Uptown Charlotte. Ernest DesRochers and Dylan Hamer of Northmarq’s New York office secured the four-year loan through Lincoln Financial Group on behalf of the borrower, Lincoln Ventures.

Lincoln at Dilworth features apartments in studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the community include a rooftop lounge; swimming pool; fitness center; pet spa and bark yard; game room; outdoor kitchen, bar and lounge area; bike racks and a bike repair shop; concierge services; covered parking; and a parking concierge.

