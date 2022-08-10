REBusinessOnline

Northmarq Arranges $55M Refinancing of Drury Plaza Hotel in Downtown Nashville

Posted on by in Hospitality, Loans, Southeast, Tennessee

Delivered in 2019, the Drury Plaza Hotel Nashville Downtown features 389 guest rooms and more than 8,000 square feet of meeting and event space, as well as a full bar and restaurant called The Kitchen + Bar @ SOBRO.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Northmarq has arranged the $55 million refinancing of the Drury Plaza Hotel Nashville Downtown, a 22-story hotel situated at the corner of Korean Veterans Boulevard and Third Avenue South in downtown Nashville. An unnamed life insurance company provided the 10-year, fixed-rate, non-recourse loan, which was underwritten with a 25-year amortization schedule. Jeff Chaney and Dan Baker of Northmarq arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Drury Development Corp. Delivered in 2019, the Drury Plaza features 389 guest rooms and more than 8,000 square feet of meeting and event space, as well as a full bar and restaurant called The Kitchen + Bar @ SOBRO. The hotel is located near Bridgestone Arena, Nashville Music City Center and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

