Northmarq Arranges $56M Loan for Fountainhead Apartments Under Construction in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Northmarq has arranged a $56 million loan for Fountainhead, a 360-unit apartment community located at 7237 Corklan Drive in Jacksonville. The unnamed borrower will use the 10-year, fixed-rate loan to refinance a construction loan for the community, which is currently under construction and in lease-up. Ryan Whitaker of Northmarq arranged the interest-only loan through an unnamed life insurance company. Upon completion, amenities at Fountainhead will include a business center, clubhouse, lounge, 24-hour fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, playground, car care center, EV charging stations, fire pit, dog agility park, sundeck, grill, picnic area and onsite garages.
