Northmarq Arranges $57.7M Sale of Luxury Apartment Complex in Greenfield, Wisconsin

GREENFIELD, WIS. — Northmarq has arranged the $57.7 million sale of Forte at 84South, a 268-unit luxury apartment complex in the Milwaukee suburb of Greenfield. Built in 2018, the property features one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Parker Stewart, Dominic Martinez, Alex Malzone and Jake Lamb of Northmarq represented the developer and seller, Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc. The Brookview Companies was the buyer. Brett Hood, David Link, Kevin McCarthy and Cole Boland of Northmarq originated acquisition financing through Fannie Mae.