Wednesday, March 12, 2025
FloridaLoansMultifamilySoutheast

Northmarq Arranges $59M Refinancing of Old Town Square Apartments in Pompano Beach, Florida

by John Nelson

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. — Northmarq has arranged a $59 million loan for the refinancing of Old Town Square, a 281-unit midrise apartment community located at 200 N.E. 1st Ave. in Pompano Beach.

David Gahagan, Chris Hammel and Chandler Kaye of Northmarq’s West Palm Beach office arranged the loan through an unnamed life insurance company on behalf of the borrower, Adache Real Estate. The bridge loan was underwritten with a three-year term, interest-only payments and extension options.

Completed in 2024, Old Town Square features studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as a resort-style swimming pool, hot tub, summer kitchen with barbecue grills, gaming deck, 24/7 fitness center, sauna, coworking lab, community bicycles, onsite mini market, 24/7 property management and a dog run.

The City of Pompano Beach provided a TIF financing to Adache as an economic incentive for the development of Old Town Square, according to Northmarq.

