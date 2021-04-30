REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Arranges $5M Acquisition Loan for Industrial Flex Property in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Industrial, Loans, Texas

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — NorthMarq has arranged a $5 million acquisition loan for a 38,024-square-foot industrial flex property in Round Rock, a northern suburb of Austin. The property was fully leased to two medical and diagnostic lab users at the time of the loan closing. Chase Johnson of NorthMarq arranged the loan through life company StanCorp on behalf of the undisclosed borrower. The seller was also undisclosed.

