Northmarq Arranges $6.3M Acquisition Loan for Office Building in Metro Cincinnati

SPRINGDALE, OHIO — Northmarq has arranged a $6.3 million loan for the acquisition of Executive Plaza III in Springdale, a northern suburb of Cincinnati. The 89,327-square-foot office building is located at 135 Merchant St. Christina Grimme of Northmarq arranged the 25-year loan, which is fully amortized and features a loan-to-value ratio of 80 percent. A local bank provided the loan. The borrower was not disclosed.