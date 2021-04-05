NorthMarq Arranges $67.3M Sale of Streets of Greenbrier Apartments in Chesapeake, Virginia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Southeast, Virginia

CHESAPEAKE, VA. — NorthMarq’s Wink Ewing and Mike Marshall, along with the firm’s Ryan Rilee, has arranged the $67.3 million sale of the Streets of Greenbrier apartment community in Chesapeake. The NorthMarq team represented the Richmond-based seller, GrayCo Inc., which sold the property to Capital Square, a DST (Delaware Statutory Trust) platform based in Richmond.

Built in 2013, the Streets of Greenbrier is a 280-unit property located at 929 Wintercress Way. A joint venture with Wood Partners & GrayCo Inc. originally developed the property. The market conditions were extremely favorable due to Chesapeake reporting some of the highest annual rent growth in the area at more than 6 percent.

The property is located close to the Greenbrier and Summit Pointe business districts. Greenbrier is the largest business district in Hampton Roads, containing 19 million square feet of commercial space.

The property includes one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. The apartment features include 9- to 10-foot ceilings, attached/detached garages, ceramic tile flooring and tub surrounds in bathrooms, custom lighting package, espresso cabinetry with nickel hardware, LVP flooring in entries and kitchen, open kitchens with granite countertops/islands, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, oversized bedrooms, patio/sunroom options, soaking tubs in master bathrooms, tile backsplash in kitchens, washer/dryer included and open concept floor plans.

Community amenities include 24-hour emergency maintenance, a 24-hour fitness center, billiards area, charcoal grill and picnic area around the pond, digital package acceptance and notification system, a dog park, sun deck with Wi-Fi access, fireplace lounge, free car wash and car vacuum, swimming pool, onsite recycling, outdoor fireplace, outdoor poolside TV and valet waste service.