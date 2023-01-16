Northmarq Arranges $67M in Acquisition Financing for Two Apartment Communities in Omaha

Vantage at Coventry was built in 2019 and offers 294 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Northmarq arranged $31.6 million in acquisition financing for Vantage at Coventry.

OMAHA, NEB. — Northmarq has negotiated more than $67 million in acquisition financing for two multifamily properties in metro Omaha. Northmarq arranged the floating-rate loan on behalf of the borrower, Hamilton Point Investments. The transactions were each structured with a seven-year term with three years of interest-only payments followed by a 30-year amortization schedule.

Vantage at Coventry is a 294-unit class A property located at 5575 S. 206th Court in Elkhorn, Neb., at the western edge of Omaha. The community offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Construction on Vantage at Coventry was completed in 2019.

The property is located two miles from the 180th Plaza shopping center and just under seven miles from Two Rivers State Recreation Area.

Community amenities at Vantage at Coventry include a pool with tanning ledge seating and poolside grills, media lounge with internet café, urban clubhouse with tech center, business center, gated access, detached garages and onsite storage units, two dog parks and a package concierge. Individual units feature stainless-steel appliances, glass backsplashes, ceiling fans, in-unit washers and dryers, USB wall ports, balconies or patios and large fenced yards in select units.

Vantage at Stone Creek is a 294-unit multifamily property, also built in 2019 at 6610 N. 155th Court in Omaha. The property offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include trash removal, dry cleaning and laundry services, grocery services, planned social activities, a golf court, gated access, a business center, clubhouse, lounge and conference room. In-unit amenities include Wi-Fi, in-unit washers and dryers, stainless steel appliances, balconies or patios and storage units.

Vantage at Stone Creek is approximately one mile from the Stone Creek Plaza shopping center and two miles from West Point and Standing Bear Plaza shopping centers, as well as 10 miles from Glenn Cunningham Lake Park in north central Omaha.

Northmarq arranged $35.6 million in acquisition financing for Vantage at Coventry.