Northmarq Arranges $67M in Refinancing for Camber Apartments in Bremerton, Washington

BREMERTON, WASH. — Northmarq’s Seattle Debt + Equity team led by Robert Spiro has arranged a $67 million loan for the refinancing of Camber Apartments, Phases 1 and 2, a garden-style multifamily community in Bremerton. Northmarq arranged financing on behalf of the borrower through its in-house Fannie Mae delegated underwriting program. The permanent-fixed deal was structured on a seven-year term.

Located at 1231 NE McWilliams Road, Camber Apartments features two adjacent multifamily properties, with Phase 1 being built in 2021 and Phase 2 built in 2024. Camber Phase 1 offers 204 units, and Camber Phase 2 features 120 units. The community features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, primary suites, lush park-like views, luxury vinyl flooring, walk-in closets and either a balcony or patio.

The pet-friendly community amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse with a caterer’s kitchen, fire pits, controlled access and gated entry, a heated resort-style pool, a covered outdoor spa, pool, theater-inspired media room, integrated trails, barbecue picnic shelters and play areas.