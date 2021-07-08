NorthMarq Arranges $6M CMBS Loan for Refinancing of Indianapolis Apartment Property

El Dorado Apartments includes 164 units.

INDIANAPOLIS — NorthMarq has arranged a $6 million CMBS loan for the refinancing of El Dorado Apartments in Indianapolis. The 164-unit apartment property is located five miles northwest of downtown. Originally built in 1972, the community has undergone many improvements since 2008. Units range in size from one-bedroom to four-bedroom floor plans. Lawrence Larisma of NorthMarq’s Charlotte office arranged the 10-year loan, which features a 30-year amortization schedule.