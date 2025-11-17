Monday, November 17, 2025
The Baltimorean
Northmarq Arranges $6M Sale of Apartment Complex in Baltimore

by Abby Cox

BALTIMORE — Northmarq has arranged the $6 million sale of The Baltimorean Apartments, a 66-unit complex located near Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. Ari Azarbarzin, Anthony Pino, Wallace Halpert and Jamie Grant of Northmarq represented the seller, an entity doing business as 2905 N. Charles Street LLC, in the transaction. Real Estate Dimensions was the buyer. This transaction marks the first time the property has been sold since 1994.

Originally built in 1927, The Baltimorean offers a mix of studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, with units averaging 385 square feet in size. The property features two elevators, a fitness room, management office and a laundry room.

