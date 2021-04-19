NorthMarq Arranges $7.5M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Community in Cincinnati

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Ohio

River Bend Apartments was fully renovated in the last few years.

CINCINNATI — NorthMarq has arranged a $7.5 million loan for the refinancing of River Bend Apartments in Cincinnati. The 120-unit apartment community is located at 163-181 Anderson Ferry Road. The property was built in 1971 and renovated from 2016 to 2020. Noah Juran of NorthMarq arranged the 15-year loan with one year of interest-only payments followed by a 30-year amortization schedule. A life insurance company provided the loan for the undisclosed borrower.