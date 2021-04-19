REBusinessOnline

NorthMarq Arranges $7.5M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Community in Cincinnati

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Ohio

River Bend Apartments was fully renovated in the last few years.

CINCINNATI — NorthMarq has arranged a $7.5 million loan for the refinancing of River Bend Apartments in Cincinnati. The 120-unit apartment community is located at 163-181 Anderson Ferry Road. The property was built in 1971 and renovated from 2016 to 2020. Noah Juran of NorthMarq arranged the 15-year loan with one year of interest-only payments followed by a 30-year amortization schedule. A life insurance company provided the loan for the undisclosed borrower.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Apr
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Development, Design & Finance 2021
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews